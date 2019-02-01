Man gets 85 years for kidnap, rape of medical student

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a Washington University medical student in 2016.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 28-year-old Jared Hurst was convicted in November and sentenced Friday. His attorney, Matt Waltz, says Hurst will appeal. Waltz had sought a 20-year sentence.

Prosecutors say Hurst climbed through the window of the woman's condominium, sexually assaulted her several times, and stole her cellphone.

Jurors rejected Hurst's claim that he and the woman had been in a secret relationship that involved no dates, no meetings with her friends or communication using cellphone or social media.

The victim told Circuit Judge Thom Clark II the attack was a "real life nightmare." Clark told Hurst his crimes were "particularly outrageous, vile and brutal."

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

