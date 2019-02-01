3 Texas men plead guilty in theft of hundreds of firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Three more Texas men have recently pleaded guilty to stealing 654 firearms from United Parcel Service trailers in Springfield, Missouri.

Raynord Hunt, of Dallas, pleaded guilty Friday to charges in a federal indictment. Eric White, of Arlington, Texas, and Derrick White, of Dallas, pleaded guilty to the same charges in January.

Frank McChriston and Keith Lowe, both of Dallas, and Quinton Haywood, of Glenn Heights, Texas, earlier pleaded guilty to the same charges.

All six men admitted they worked together to steal cargo that was being shipped from Beretta USA in Maryland to Missouri in October 2017. They also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting each other to possess stolen firearms.

The guns were en route to Bass Pro Shops in Springfield.

