Pastor who called Patriots win: They'll win Super Bowl, too

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) - A Maine pastor who accurately predicted the score of the New England Patriots' victory in the AFC Championship Game says the team will win the Super Bowl by a count of 34 to 24.

Rev. Mark Tanner, of Skowhegan, drew attention when he predicted the Patriots' win over the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 37 to 31. He says the Pats will have a little less trouble with the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Tanner posted the prediction on the sign outside the Skowhegan Federated Church, where he has been a pastor for a quarter century. He tells the Morning Sentinel he thinks the Patriots "have something to prove this year" and the big game won't be as close as the cliffhanger against the Chiefs.

