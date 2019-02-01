Illinois dispensaries processing medical marijuana apps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois dispensaries have begun to process applications for medical marijuana through a state pilot program that offers patients access to the drug as an alternative to opioids.

The State Journal-Register reports that enrollment in the state's Opioid Alternative Pilot Program began Thursday.

The state Department of Public Health's program will allow medical marijuana to be used in place of prescription painkillers. Patients previously had to have one of about 40 conditions, such as cancer or AIDS, to qualify for medical cannabis.

State officials hope the program will reduce opioid overdoses deaths.

Dan Linn is the executive director of the Illinois chapter of the National Organization to Reform Marijuana Laws. He says the expanded medical marijuana access is expected to double the number of medical marijuana users over the next year.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

