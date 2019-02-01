Washington U. names engineering school for Square co-founder

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Washington University in St. Louis is naming its engineering school after one of its most prominent graduates - Square mobile payment co-founder James McKelvey.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the change comes after a big gift from McKelvey, a St. Louis native. The donation will help fund more engineering scholarships, faculty recruitment and provide an endowment for investment in future needs as research and technology evolves.

The amount of the donation was not disclosed.

McKelvey enrolled at Washington University as an economics student. He has said he found computer science at the engineering school. He earned degrees in both economics and computer science in 1987.

