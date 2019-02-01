Police investigate deaths of 3 family members

GREENSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Police say they are investigating the deaths of three family members in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say in a statement that they were called to a home near Greensburg on Thursday morning and found three adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police identified them as 59-year-old James London, his wife 59-year-old Carolyn London, and their son, 40-year-old Jasper London.

Police say they are investigating the deaths as a possible murder-suicide.

Autopsies will be performed on all three at the State Medical Examiner's office in Louisville.

No further information was released.

