Temperatures rising across Illinois as deep freeze eases

CHICAGO (AP) - Temperatures were rising above zero in parts of Illinois as a deep freeze started to lift after bringing record-breaking cold to the state.

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport reached 2 degrees Friday morning, up from minus 23 on Wednesday. Temperatures were forecast to rise to 47 by Monday in the Quad Cities, 52 in parts of central Illinois on Saturday and 55 on Monday in northern Illinois.

Many people headed back to work Friday and schools were reopened after two to three days of cancellations. At Chicago's airports flight cancellations were significantly reduced Friday, down to about 200 at both O'Hare and Midway international airports. Thousands of flights had been canceled at the airports between Tuesday and Thursday.

Some Chicago commuter train lines remained suspended Friday due to damage from a freight derailment Wednesday.

