Chicago Police: Crime numbers fell dramatically in January - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago Police: Crime numbers fell dramatically in January

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Police say crime dropped dramatically in January to levels not seen in years.

In a Friday news release, the department says January ended with 20 homicides - half as many as January 2018 and the lowest January total in 9 years. The number of shooting incidents - 100 - was the lowest total for January in five years.

The drop in the number of robberies, motor vehicle thefts and burglaries was more dramatic - with totals in all of those categories the lowest in 20 years.

The department has said the falling numbers over the past two years are largely due to the expansion of high-tech crime fighting tools and the hiring of hundreds of new officers. On Friday, police said nearly 200 new officers were deployed in January.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.