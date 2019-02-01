Northwest Missouri man charged in father's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Northwest Missouri man charged in father's death

BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. (AP) - A 64-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father.

The Nodaway County Sheriff's office says Lawrence Wayne Davison, of Burlington Junction, was charged Thursday.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Davison was arrested last Friday after officers received a call about an assault. They found the man's 88-year-old father on the floor with life-threatening injuries.

The man, whose name was not released, died on Tuesday. An autopsy found the cause of death was head trauma.

