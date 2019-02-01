Boy held after apparent school shooting joke involving Siri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Boy held after apparent school shooting joke involving Siri

Posted: Updated:

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy is charged with intimidation after he told Apple's digital assistant Siri that he planned a school shooting and posted an iPhone screenshot of the response on social media as an apparent joke.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the middle school student was being held at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center. Investigators don't believe the boy posed a threat or had access to weapons.

Valparaiso police say the boy allegedly told Siri "I am going to shoot up a school," and the digital assistant created a list of several Valparaiso schools near where he was visiting family.

He allegedly posted the screenshot Thursday. It was reported to police in nearby Chesterton by the boy's social media contacts. Police say he didn't specifically threaten any person or school.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.