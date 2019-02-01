Baby sitter sentenced to 4 years in toddler's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Baby sitter sentenced to 4 years in toddler's death

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A 33-year-old Cape Girardeau woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after a toddler she was baby-sitting was mauled to death by a dog.

Erica Jordan pleaded guilty in December to involuntary manslaughter in the March 2018 death of 13-month-old Loxli Chavez.

The Southeast Missourian reports Lewis was given the maximum sentencing recommended by prosecutors in her sentencing in January.

Jordan told police she was temporarily keeping the dog, a pit bull/Labrador/malamute named Smokey, for her brother. Prosecutors said Jordan knew the dog could be violent.

Police Sgt. Darren Estes wrote in a probable cause statement that Jordan said the dog had also bitten her son but that she thought he had calmed down after being neutered.

Loxli's mother told police Jordan had assured her the dog was not a risk to children.

