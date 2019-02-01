Indiana, Kentucky Planned Parenthood enters Western alliance

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Nearly six years after Planned Parenthood's Indiana and Kentucky affiliates merged, the group is entering into an alliance with a Planned Parenthood affiliate that operates clinics in Hawaii and three Western states.

Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands announced Friday it will become the parent organization of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.

Chris Charbonneau is the CEO of the Seattle-based group, which operates clinics in Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho and western Washington. She'll also become the Indianapolis-based group's CEO.

Charbonneau says the Western affiliate of Planned Parenthood is well-funded and the alliance that begins Saturday will help reduce Planned Parenthood's costs of providing health care in Indiana and Kentucky.

She says the arrangement will also help fund legal challenges to abortion restrictions in the two states.

