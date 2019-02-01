School Closings- February 1st - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

School Closings- February 1st

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Valle, Producer
Connect

WSIL -- There are a few schools in the viewing area closing their doors on Friday, February 1st.

Crittenden County, Ky. Schools -- Closed
Gallatin County Schools -- Closed, basketball games still scheduled
Pope County Schools -- Closed

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.