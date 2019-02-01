Survey suggests solid economic growth ahead for Midwest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Survey suggests solid economic growth ahead for Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A new report says a January survey of business supply managers is signaling solid economic growth over the next three to six months for nine Midwest and Plains states.

The report issued Friday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index rose to 56.0 last month from 55.2 in December. The November figure was 54.1.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the shortages of skilled workers and international trade tensions remain an impediment to even stronger growth.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

