Danville man receives 59-year sentence for 2017 murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois man has been sentenced to 59 years in prison for gunning down a rival gang member in a revenge shooting.

Vermilion County Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey on Thursday sentenced Latron Y. Cross to 59 years in prison for the July 7, 2017, fatal shooting of Ollie G. Williams.

The 27-year-old Williams of Danville was riding his bike when he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle. He died several hours later at a hospital.

Prosecutors asserted Cross killed Williams to avenge the May 21, 2013, shooting death of his sister, 21-year-old Latifah Cross. Police said she was caught in the crossfire of two rival gangs.

Williams and Kevin L. Marshall of Danville each pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for a six-year prison sentence. Both men were released on parole in 2017.

