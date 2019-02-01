Job Squad: February 1, 2019

WSIL -- There are several open positions in this week's Job Squad report.

Right now Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg is hiring an English tutor. This is a part-time position with up to 20 hours a week. A master's degree is preferred, but a Bachelor's degree is required and at least two years of prior teaching experience. Send cover letter, resume, references, copies of transcripts and completed SIC faculty application to: Human Resources Department, Southeastern Illinois College, 3575 College Road, Harrisburg, Illinois 62946. Visit this site for more details.

St. Nicholas Brewing Company in Du Quoin is hiring experienced prep and line kitchen crew members. There are full-time and part-time opportunities available. Applicants must have at least a year of experience and be available to work nights and weekends. See more requirements and how to apply here.

It's still winter, but soon it'll be baseball season and the Southern Illinois Miners are hosting several job fairs at the Diamond Club of Rent One Park. All Job Fairs will run from 4 to 6 p.m.



Dates:

2/6/2019

2/13/2019

2/20/2019

2/27/2019

3/6/2019

3/13/2019

3/20/2019

3/27/2019

Positions include:

Parking

Ushers/Ticket Takers

Concessions

Bartending (must be 21 or over)

Suite Servers

Fun Zone

Promo Team

Events begin early May and run until at least September.

Event work will include but not limited to:

Miners Baseball Games

Wild Softball Games

OVC Championship Tournament

Colt World Series Tournament

Concert Series

Private company events

Holiday and weekend work are required