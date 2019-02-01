Midwest awaits spring-like thaw just days after bitter cold

By TAMMY WEBBER and JEFF KAROUB

CHICAGO (AP) - Many of the same Midwestern commuters who bundled up like polar explorers this week might soon get by with a light jacket.

Forecasts say the region will see a rapid thaw over the next few days, with temperatures climbing by as much as 80 degrees. Experts say it's unprecedented, and it could create problems of its own such as bursting pipes, flooding rivers and crumbling roads.

Jeff Masters is meteorology director of the Weather Underground firm. He says past cold waves have not dissipated this quickly.

Rockford, Illinois, saw a record-breaking minus 31 (minus 35 Celsius) on Thursday but should be around 50 (10 Celsius) on Monday. Other previously frozen areas can expect temperatures of 55 (13 Celsius) or higher.

