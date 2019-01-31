Child porn suspect's trial delayed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Child porn suspect's trial delayed

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- A Mulkeytown man accused of having child porn was back in court today.

Curtis Carr was supposed to go to trial next week, but according to court records, that hearing has been delayed. 

He will be back in Franklin County Court in April for a pre-trial hearing. 

Carr is currently serving a 50-year sentence in Menard Correctional Center for sexually assaulting a child in Union County.
 

