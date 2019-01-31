Rockford police commander ID'd as officer who fired shots

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A Rockford Police Department commander has been identified as the off-duty officer who fired a gun during a traffic altercation Jan. 20.

The Rockford Register-Star reports 20-year veteran and Assistant Deputy Chief Carla Redd was parked in a personal car and waiting for her husband, Ronald Miller, near the church Miller pastors.

The report says an "encounter" occurred with three men in another vehicle. Miller emerged, got in Redd's car and Redd attempted to drive away. The report maintains the other car rammed Redd's in a "vehicular assault."

Reports indicate both Redd and Miller opened fire on the other car's occupants. Miller is licensed to carry a concealed weapon.

No injuries were reported nor have arrests been made. The incident remains under investigation by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force.

