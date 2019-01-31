Carbondale library hosts Black History Month challenge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale library hosts Black History Month challenge

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Public Library is hosting a reading challenge for Black History Month.

The library will feature African-American authors in February. There are three different categories for entrants, based on age.

Jennifer Robertson, Adult Program Coordinator at the library, said for every book someone reads, they get entered for a chance to win prizes, "We decided that it would be just something to showcase some of the amazing books out there by black authors and about black people and about black history."

You can click here to read more about the contest. Winners of the raffle will get free books from the library.

