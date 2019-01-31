A Franklin County family searches for missing loved one

BUCKNER, Ill. -- A Franklin County family is hoping the community will help them search for a missing loved one this weekend. 42-year-old Allen Woolard was last seen on January 23 near a home in Buckner. The village of Buckner has a population of less than 500 people.

Woolard's cousin, Amy Williams, described him as a caring man, "Allen has a heart of gold and he would give the shirt off his back."

She tells News 3, the two of them have an inseparable relationship. So when Woolard didn't contact her or other family members, for more than 24 hours. Williams knew something was wrong.

"Him and his mother are very close, he's Momma's boy and he is never in his 42 years not gone contacting her," said Williams.

Williams and her husband Gary contacted the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and filed a missing person report. They hope the community can also help them find Woolard. They will be searching for him near where he may have wandered off at 10 a.m. Saturday at 6th and Mine Road in Buckner.

Williams adds, "When he was under pressure and not feeling good he would just go out and take a walk and clear his head."

She's hopeful they'll find her missing cousin.