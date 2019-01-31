U of I grad, private equity CEO to lead Board of Trustees

CHICAGO (AP) - A University of Illinois graduate who leads a Chicago-based private equity firm has been elected chairman of the university system's Board of Trustees.

Donald Edwards was unanimously elected to a one-year term during the board's meeting Thursday.

Edwards earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He was a four-year letter winner on the Illini golf team. He is CEO of Flexpoint Ford, a firm he founded in 2004.

Edwards was first appointed to the Board of Trustees by then-Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2017.

He was reappointed earlier Thursday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who also appointed four other board members: Patricia Brown Holmes, Ricardo Estrada, Kareem Dale and former state Rep. Naomi Jakobsson.

The Illinois Senate must confirm the appointments.

