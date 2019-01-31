Murphysboro woman admits to having sex with a minor

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A woman takes a plea deal on charges of sexually abusing a minor.

Prosecutors say Kendra Trammell of Murphysboro had sex with a boy between the ages of 13 and 17 when she was 22.

She faced two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, but in exchange for pleading guilty, prosecutors dropped one of the charges.

Her plea deal means she'll serve at least half of a 120-day prison sentence.

She'll also be on probation for 30 months after her prison term, and she has to register as a sex offender for life.