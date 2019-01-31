Illinois launches Opioid Alternative Pilot Program

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Every weekday morning, five volunteers are at Williamson County Programs on Aging packing up hundreds of meals to deliver to seniors at their homes.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Every weekday morning, five volunteers are at Williamson County Programs on Aging packing up hundreds of meals to deliver to seniors at their homes.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A woman takes a plea deal on charges of sexually abusing a minor.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A woman takes a plea deal on charges of sexually abusing a minor.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Individuals looking to register for the Opioid Alternative Pilot Program (OAPP) can now do so online through the Illinois Cannabis Tracking System by clicking here.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Individuals looking to register for the Opioid Alternative Pilot Program (OAPP) can now do so online through the Illinois Cannabis Tracking System by clicking here.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A man from Murphysboro will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his parents.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A man from Murphysboro will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his parents.
CHICAGO -- A good Samaritan offered to pay for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people who were camped out in tents in the bitter cold that blanketed Chicago.
CHICAGO -- A good Samaritan offered to pay for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people who were camped out in tents in the bitter cold that blanketed Chicago.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- An armed robbery suspect pleads guilty to robbing a Carbondale business.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- An armed robbery suspect pleads guilty to robbing a Carbondale business.
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) - Tris Pharma has expanded its voluntary recall of infant ibuprofen because it may contain overly high concentrations of the drug.
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) - Tris Pharma has expanded its voluntary recall of infant ibuprofen because it may contain overly high concentrations of the drug.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Several teachers in West Frankfort are stepping into the wrestling ring for an upcoming fundraiser.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Several teachers in West Frankfort are stepping into the wrestling ring for an upcoming fundraiser.
WSIL -- At the height of the outage Wednesday evening, nearly 6,500 people in Williamson County were without power.
WSIL -- At the height of the outage Wednesday evening, nearly 6,500 people in Williamson County were without power.
BENTON, Ill. -- Benton Fire and Rescue has purchased new "Jaws of Life" type tools.
BENTON, Ill. -- Benton Fire and Rescue has purchased new "Jaws of Life" type tools.