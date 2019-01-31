Residents endure lack of power during bitter cold

ENERGY, Ill. -- Many Williamson County residents have been braving the bitterly cold temperatures without heat.

Several local residents have had their electrical power cut on and off over the past two days.

According to Ameren, as many as 6,500 people were without power in Williamson County both Wednesday morning and evening.

Despite power coming back on overnight, many folks in Energy found themselves without power again Thursday morning.

News 3 spoke to several residents Thursday who were forced to brave the cold inside their homes.

Ameren says all of the outages have been directly linked to the extreme cold temperatures, but Wednesday's outages and Thursday's outages have separate causes.

Ameren says Thursday morning's outage was much more localized, and caused by a blown fuse belonging to an underground system in Energy.