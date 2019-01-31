Armed robbery suspect agrees to plea deal

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- An armed robbery suspect pleads guilty to robbing a Carbondale business.

Prosecutors say Joseph Paden robbed Omar's Food Mart at gunpoint in October.

He's required to serve at least half of a 23-year sentence as part of a plea deal.

During Thursday's hearing, Paden told the judge he was sorry to all the people in the store that day.

Jared McPike is also charged with armed robbery in this case.

His jury trial is set to start next week.