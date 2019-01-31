Man's death in Cass County jail ruled a suicide

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (AP) - Cass County authorities say the death of a 53-year-old man inside a Pleasant Hill jail was a suicide.

The sheriff's department said in a news release Thursday that a criminal investigation determined that Anthony Garner took his life while in custody on Dec. 19.

The Kansas City Star reports family members said Garner was arrested outside his mother's home about 1 a.m. on outstanding warrants for unpaid tickets, mostly traffic-related violations.

He was found unresponsive in a jail cell less than four hours after his arrest.

The sheriff's statement said the Jackson County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was asphyxia by suicide.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

