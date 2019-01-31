Man's death in Cass County jail ruled a suicide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man's death in Cass County jail ruled a suicide

Posted: Updated:

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (AP) - Cass County authorities say the death of a 53-year-old man inside a Pleasant Hill jail was a suicide.

The sheriff's department said in a news release Thursday that a criminal investigation determined that Anthony Garner took his life while in custody on Dec. 19.

The Kansas City Star reports family members said Garner was arrested outside his mother's home about 1 a.m. on outstanding warrants for unpaid tickets, mostly traffic-related violations.

He was found unresponsive in a jail cell less than four hours after his arrest.

The sheriff's statement said the Jackson County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was asphyxia by suicide.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.