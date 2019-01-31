Parson, senators split on Missouri bridge repairs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - State senators from Missouri's urban areas say too few bridges in their districts are slated for repair under a plan by Gov. Mike Parson.

But Parson told members of The Associated Press and Missouri Press Association on Thursday that he's not willing to budge much on the project list .

Parson during his State of the State address this month proposed fixing 250 bridges by borrowing $351 million. He says that would free up money for other road and bridge projects across the state.

But few of the bridges on Parson's list are from the Kansas City and St. Louis areas. That's prompting pushback from some senators.

Republican Sen. Bon Onder is from the St. Louis suburbs. He says the list needs work, and he's not willing to support it yet.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.