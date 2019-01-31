Former lawmaker's testimony raises lobbying questions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Former state Rep. Kevin Corlew's testimony this week before a Missouri Senate committee is raising questions about whether he followed state laws prohibiting former lawmakers from quickly returning to lobby at the Statehouse.

Corlew, a Kansas City Republican, resigned from the legislature in December to avoid a new law banning lawmakers from returning as lobbyists for two years after leaving office. However, he still is required to wait six months after the end of his term to lobby.

The Kansas City Star reports Corlew testified Tuesday supporting legislation pushed by a tort reform group. He says he testified only as an attorney, not as a lobbyist.

But experts say Corlew's testimony amounted to lobbying. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, a Columbia Republican, says if someone wants to challenge Corlew's actions, then "that's a conversation for the ethics commission."

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.