Man, 102, was victim of fire in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County police say the man killed in a house fire this week was 102 years old.

The fire broke out just before noon Tuesday in north St. Louis County. On Thursday, police identified the victim as 102-year-old Jacob Weber. Police also say that it appears the fire was an accident.

Weber was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

