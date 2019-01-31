Man, 102, was victim of fire in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County police say the man killed in a house fire this week was 102 years old.

The fire broke out just before noon Tuesday in north St. Louis County. On Thursday, police identified the victim as 102-year-old Jacob Weber. Police also say that it appears the fire was an accident.

Weber was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.