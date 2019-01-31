Amtrak begins restoring train service to frigid Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Amtrak begins restoring train service to frigid Chicago

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Amtrak is beginning to restore service out of Chicago after cancelling dozens of trains this week because of the extreme cold.

The passenger railroad said it will restore service on some routes Thursday, and all but one train is expected to operate on Friday.

Typically, Amtrak operated 55 trains a day to and from the busy hub of Chicago.

Amtrak says anyone planning to travel out of Chicago should check the status of their train beforehand on the railroad's website.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.