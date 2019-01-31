Monster Trucks roar into the Show Me Center - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Monster Trucks roar into the Show Me Center

Posted: Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Life-sized versions of your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks will perform at the Show Me Center.

The Monster Trucks Live show is billed as fun for the whole family, from souvenirs to the Crash Zone Pre-Show experience to the show itself.

Several legendary trucks, including Bigfoot, will be on hand. The 30-foot tall, prehistoric car chomper, Megasaurus, will also make an appearance.

Showtimes are Friday, February 1 at 7:30 p.m. with two shows on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and one final show on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

