Pope Francis approves discipline of northern Illinois priest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Pope Francis has disciplined a northern Illinois Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in 2015.

The Rockford Register Star reports that the Diocese of Rockford on Wednesday said the Rev. Aaron Brodeski can no longer have the title "monsignor" and must serve one year of prayer and penance.

Brodeski was charged in 2014 with public indecency for allegedly masturbating in view of a female clerk at a gas station. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to the lesser charge of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to court supervision, a $500 fine and 30 hours of community service.

The Vatican Congregation for the Clergy found Brodeski's actions "grave and scandalous." The diocese says Brodeski hasn't performed priestly duties since April 2014.

The diocese said it expresses "profound regret" to all offended by the incident.

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.