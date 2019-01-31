Man found with dismembered wife, 2 kids guilty of 3 felonies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man found with dismembered wife, 2 kids guilty of 3 felonies

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A man arrested at a Kansas storage unit with two of his children and his dismembered wife's remains has been convicted of three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Jurors deliberated until around 12:30 a.m. Thursday before finding 36-year-old Justin Rey guilty of the felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and contributing to a child's misconduct.

Rey said he cut up his wife, Jessica Monteiro Rey, after she died in October 2017 after giving birth at a Kansas City, Missouri, hotel. He was arrested with the couple's newborn and 2-year-old at a storage unit in nearby Lenexa, Kansas. Authorities say they found child porn images after Rey asked them to look at his phone for evidence he thought would help him at trial.

Sentencing is set for March 27. Rey also is charged with abandonment of corpse in Missouri and with killing a California man. He isn't charged with killing his wife.

