Southern Illinois University opens clinic for foster kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois University's medical school has opened a specialty clinic to serve children in the foster care system with the goal of reducing disruptions in their health care.

The State Journal-Register reports that the university's Center for Family Medicine opened the Kids Health Harbor clinic earlier this month.

Rebecca Howard is a pediatric nurse practitioner and the clinic's primary provider. She says children in foster care can experience gaps in health care when they're moved from home to home.

The clinic offers a variety of services including comprehensive checkups, ongoing patient care, dietary guidance and mental health resources.

Howard says the clinic works with the state Department of Children and Family Services and local social workers to ensure children can get medical care and medications quickly.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.