Man found dead following residential fire

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a man is dead following a residential fire.

Police said in a statement that the blaze was reported Wednesday afternoon in the Virgie community of Pike County. After the flames were extinguished, fire crews found an unidentified male dead in the residence.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. Police say no foul play is suspected.

