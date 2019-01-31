Kansas City power outage closes City Hall, courthouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A power outage in downtown Kansas City has closed City Hall and the Jackson County Courthouse.

Jackson County spokeswoman Marshanna Hester says in a news release that a water main break caused basement flooding that is causing electrical problems. The release says the county is working with Kansas City Power & Light to determine the cause of the break and make the necessary repairs.

While the downtown courthouse is closed, the county courthouse in Independence remains open.

