Suspect in Missouri killing arrested in Washington state - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect in Missouri killing arrested in Washington state

Posted: Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a suspect in a southwest Missouri killing has been arrested in Washington state.

Police in Joplin, Missouri, said in a Facebook post that U.S. Marshals took 33-year-old Michael Osborne into custody Wednesday night. He's charged with first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Shawn Rockers.

Rockers was found Jan. 11 lying in a street with a chest wound and died at a hospital. Police say Osborne stabbed Rockers after a disturbance at an acquaintance's apartment and then fled. The search included a nearly five-hour Joplin standoff that left police empty handed.

Police haven't said what started the argument. But charging documents say a witness told police that Osborne threatened to kill Rockers about seven days earlier.

Osborne previously served time in prison for abandonment of a corpse.

Information from: KSNF-TV, http://www.ksntv.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.