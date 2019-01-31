Human remains identified as those of man missing 6 months - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Human remains identified as those of man missing 6 months

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say human remains found in the Bootheel area of far southeastern Missouri are those of a man who was reported missing six months ago.

KFVS-TV reports that dental records were used to identify the remains as Steven Wayne Ketchum. He was 26 when he was reported missing in July. Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder says the remains were found Jan. 16.

Information from: KFVS-TV, http://www.kfvs12.com

