Police: Kentucky Hindu temple vandalized in hate crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a Hindu temple in Louisville has been vandalized in a hate crime, its windows broken and walls covered in hateful messages.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad tells The Courier Journal that "repugnant messages of hate" were spray-painted on its walls during a break-in this week.

He says xenophobic and sexist messages were scrawled along with images of crosses and phrases such as "Jesus Is The Only God." Someone spray-painted the eyes of a Hindu religious figure, with black paint dripping down the image's face.

Swaminarayan Temple officials say there is no video recording of the crime. The chief says an investigation is ongoing and officers will be at the temple on Sunday to ensure the community's safety.

