9 community health centers get $31M in federal grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Nine community health centers in Illinois will receive more than $31 million in federal funding.

The health centers are local organizations that deliver comprehensive primary health care with an awareness of their patients' cultural needs. They're often located in areas where economic and geographic barriers prevent affordable health care.

The money comes through the Health Resources Administration.

Centers receiving grants in Chicago are the Asian Human Services Family Health Center, the Community Health Partnership of Illinois, the Erie Family Health Center and the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Other beneficiaries are Lake County, the Hamdard Center for Health and Human Services in Addison, the Heartland Community Health Clinic in Peoria, the Henderson County Rural Health Center in Oquawka (oh-KWAH-kuh) and Rural Health Link in Anna.

