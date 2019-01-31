WF teachers set to wrestle for fundraiser - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WF teachers set to wrestle for fundraiser

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Several teachers in West Frankfort are stepping into the wrestling ring for an upcoming fundraiser. Central Junior High School is hosting the event with Stride Pro Wrestling on Saturday, Feb. 2. Bell time is 7 p.m.

The teachers are getting involved in the action to help raise money for the school's PTA. That group uses the money to pay for supplies and programs used by the students, faculty and staff.

Tickets range from $10 to $20. Head here for more details. 

