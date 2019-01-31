Higher education forums planned across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The president of Kentucky's Council on Postsecondary Education plans a statewide listening tour.

A council statement says President Aaron Thompson wants to talk with students, community members, business representatives and educators about college access, student success, workforce quality and career transitions. The first forum will be Friday at the Eastern Kentucky University campus in Clay County.

Thompson said he wanted to start the tour in his hometown of Manchester since that's where his education journey began.

Six other forums are scheduled through May. Thompson will visit Murray State University next month, Owensboro Community and Technical College in March and Western Kentucky University in April. He'll also visit Kentucky State University, Morehead State University and the University of Louisville in May.

More forums will be scheduled in the fall.

