Long wait for Michter's ending with new Kentucky distillery

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Restoring a 19th century building has taken a Kentucky distillery longer than most bourbons need to mature.

The wait ends Thursday at Michter's when the small producer of premium and ultra-premium spirits opens its new Fort Nelson Distillery in downtown Louisville. Public tours are scheduled to begin Saturday.

Michter's bought the four-story building with its distinctive corner turret in 2012.

As years passed, a handful of distilleries opened nearby while Michter's struggled with renovation setbacks.

One section of wall was bowed about 23 inches out of place and led to a massive restabilization effort. Four-hundred-thousand pounds of structural steel were needed to shore up the building.

Executives at the privately owned spirits company won't disclose renovation costs.

