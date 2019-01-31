Deep freeze expected to ease, but disruptions persist - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deep freeze expected to ease, but disruptions persist

By MICHAEL TARM and COREY WILLIAMS
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - The painfully cold weather system that put much of the Midwest into a historic deep freeze is expected to ease Thursday, though temperatures could still tumble to record lows in some places before the region begins to thaw out.

Disruptions caused by the cold will persist, too, including power outages and canceled flights and trains.

Before the worst of the cold begins to lift, the National Weather Service says Chicago could hit lows early Thursday that break the city's record of minus 27 set on Jan. 20, 1985.

Temperatures should bounce back into the single digits later Thursday and into the comparative balmy 20s by Friday. More people are expected to return to work in Chicago, which resembled a ghost town Wednesday after most offices told employees to stay home.

