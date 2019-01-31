UK linebacker Allen is Kentucky's Sports Figure of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - University of Kentucky football player Josh Allen, who led the Wildcats to their best season in 41 years with a 10-3 finish and Citrus Bowl championship, has been chosen the 2018 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year.

Allen received the award from votes of media members around Kentucky. He is the third Kentucky football player to win in the award's 38-year history, joining tight end James Whalen Jr. (1999) and quarterback Tim Couch (1997). A record 176 votes were cast this year.

The senior outside linebacker/end set a school single-season record for quarterback sacks (17) and career (31.5) last season. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder from Montclair, New Jersey, led the Southeastern Conference in sacks, tackles for loss (21.5) and forced fumbles (five).

