Passengers taken from disabled charter bus in subzero temps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - More than 20 passengers aboard a Chicago-bound charter bus were rescued after the bus broke down in subzero temperatures on Interstate 55 near Springfield.

Illinois State Police responded early Wednesday after learning of the disabled bus and its 21 passengers, including two children. Authorities say the bus had been without heat for a significant amount of time.

Passengers were able to warm up in state police vehicles before being taken to a cafe near the Auburn Travel Center in Divernon. There they were given food as they waited for another bus that was coming from St. Louis.

Police say the breakdown appeared to be caused by diesel fuel gelling in the fuel system. It wasn't immediately known who the bus was operated by or where it was coming from.

