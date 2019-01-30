Thousands of Ameren customers without power - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Thousands of Ameren customers without power

WSIL -- At the height of the outage Wednesday evening, nearly 6,500 people in Williamson County were without power. As of 10:00 p.m. that number is down to a little more than 6,100.

Ameren officials tell News 3 they do not yet know what caused the latest outage.

You can click here to see a live map of outages.

