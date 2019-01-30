Boil Water Order for some Carbondale residents - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Boil Water Order for some Carbondale residents

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Residents and businesses in Carbondale are now under a Boil Water Order until further notice.

The order is from Lakeside Water District for the businesses along Reed Station Parkway, and residents living on the East side of N. Reed Station Rd.

The boil water order is until further notice.

