Rescuers warn you to stay off frozen ponds and lakes

BENTON, Ill. -- Cold weather likely has some dreaming of skating or playing on a frozen pond, but experts say it rarely gets cold enough for any frozen body of water to safely hold human weight in our area.

Benton Fire Chief, Shane Cockrum, says southern Illinois ponds and lakes rarely freeze thick enough to support any kind of skating.

Benton Fire and Rescue has a Water, Ice, and Dive team trained specifically to handle broken ice rescues.

They say if you do have an emergency on the ice, that you should immediately call 911 and don't attempt a rescue on your own.